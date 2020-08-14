Feds: Yale Discriminates Against White, Asian Applicants

(Newser) – A Justice Department investigation has found Yale University is illegally discriminating against Asian American and white applicants, in violation of federal civil rights law, officials said Thursday. Yale denied the allegation, calling it “meritless” and “hasty.” The findings detailed in a letter to the college’s attorneys Thursday mark the latest action by the Trump administration aimed at rooting out discrimination in the college application process, following complaints from students about the application process at some Ivy League colleges, the AP reports. The Justice Department had previously filed court papers siding with Asian American groups who had levied similar allegations against Harvard University; a federal judge last year cleared Harvard of discrimination, but that ruling has been appealed.

The two-year investigation concluded that Yale “rejects scores of Asian American and white applicants each year based on their race, whom it otherwise would admit,” the Justice Department said. The investigation stemmed from a 2016 complaint against Yale, Brown and Dartmouth. The Justice Department has demanded that Yale immediately stop and agree not to use race or national origin for upcoming admissions. “Given our commitment to complying with federal law, we are dismayed that the DOJ has made its determination before allowing Yale to provide all the information the Department has requested thus far,” the university said in a statement. “Had the Department fully received and fairly weighed this information, it would have concluded that Yale’s practices absolutely comply with decades of Supreme Court precedent.”