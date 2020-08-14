India Now Has World's 4th-Highest COVID Death Toll

(Newser) – India’s coronavirus death toll overtook Britain to become the fourth-highest in the world with another single-day record increase in cases Friday. According to the Health Ministry, India reported 1,007 deaths in the past 24 hours. Its total rose to 48,040 deaths, behind the United States, Brazil, and Mexico. India’s confirmed cases reached 2,461,190 with a single-day spike of 64,553 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the ministry said. India is behind the United States and Brazil in total positive cases. More than 70% of people infected in India have recovered. The daily increase in newly reported infections was around 15,000 in the first week of July but jumped to more than 50,000 in the first week of August, the AP reports.

The ministry cited its testing efforts, with more than 800,000 tests in a single day, taking cumulative tests to more than 26 million. Health experts say it needs to be higher, given India's population of 1.4 billion. Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea reported 103 new virus cases Friday, one of its biggest daily jumps in months, as officials expressed concerned that infections are getting out of control in cities. Some 83 of the new cases were in the Seoul area. Lee Jae-myung, governor of Gyeonggi province near Seoul, issued an administrative order to shut down the province’s 15,779 religious facilities, mostly Christian churches, for two weeks to slow the spread of the virus