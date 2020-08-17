Parents of Girl, 12, Sneak Her Into Casino, Let Her Gamble

(Newser) – Three minors were caught gambling at a casino in Sydney, Australia, that has now been fined $64,500 for the incidents. The youngest was a 12-year-old girl whose own mother is shown on surveillance video sneaking her into the Star casino via an exit door, CNN reports; the girl can be seen on the footage gambling at poker machines alongside her parents for 17 minutes. "It's quite staggering that the young girl's parents facilitated her entry in such a deceptive manner, let alone allowed their daughter to gamble," an official with the state regulator, Liquor & Gaming New South Wales, says.

And, adds another, "there were a number of opportunities where staff should have noticed a very young person playing the poker machines—well before they actually did which was when the family was leaving." Indeed, another incident involved a 17-year-old boy who somehow got into the casino with his own driver's license, per the Guardian, and stayed for three hours, interacting with staff members at least 15 times, including buying alcohol and playing dozens of rounds of roulette and poker. In the final incident, a 16-year-old girl entered with a middle-aged member of the casino and was not carded at the VIP entrance; she was carded when she ordered alcohol, but managed to get served with a fake ID. (Read more casino stories.)

