Police Shoot Black Man Armed With Knife '11 Times'

(Newser) – Police in Louisiana shot and killed a man as he tried to enter a convenience store with a knife, authorities said Saturday per the AP. The shooting was captured on video (WARNING: graphic images) and the state ACLU condemned what it described as a "horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person." The Louisiana State Police said in a statement that officers from the Lafayette Police Department were called to a store Friday at 8pm about a disturbance involving a man with a knife. As officers tried to apprehend him, he fled. Officers deployed Tasers, but they were ineffective, the statement said. The state police said the man was still armed with a knife when he tried to enter another convenience store, which was occupied, when he was shot. TMZ reports that he was shot 11 times.

The man, identified as 31-year-old Trayford Pellerin, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead. No officers were injured. The Louisiana State Police said they were asked by the police department in Lafayette to handle the investigation. Police Chief Scott Morgan said more information will be released once it is confirmed, per the Daily Advertiser. The ACLU of Louisiana demanded an investigation into the killing and identified Pellerin as Black. "Once again, video footage has captured a horrific and deadly incident of police violence against a Black person who was brutally killed in front of our eyes," said executive director Alanah Odoms Hebert said. "Trayford Pellerin should be alive today. Instead, a family is mourning and a community is grieving."

