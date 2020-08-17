What New Polls Say Ahead of Conventions

(Newser) – With the Democratic convention this week and the Republican convention next week, Election 2020 is about to enter crunch time. Three new polls show that Joe Biden still leads President Trump, though one of those polls in particular shows the race tightening substantially. Details:

Tighter: The network Trump loves to hate has good news for the president. A new CNN poll shows Biden and Kamala Harris up 50% to 46% over Trump and Mike Pence among registered voters, which is within the margin of error. That's a big decline from Biden's 14-point lead in June in the same poll. What's more, Biden is up just 49% to 48% in 15 battleground states, and Biden's 9-point lead among independents in June has vanished.