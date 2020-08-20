After Crowded Parties, LA Cuts Power to 'Influencer House'

(Newser) – Prominent TikTok and Instagram influencer Bryce Hall and his pals have been rendered powerless by the mayor of Los Angeles. Mayor Eric Garcetti's office says the city has cut off power and other utilities to a Hollywood Hills mansion rented by Hall and two other TikTok stars that has hosted several large parties in recent weeks, the Los Angeles Times reports. "Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement. "The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community." Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray moved to the secluded home after noise complaints at their previous residence in Bel Air.

"With more than 2,000 Angelenos—and over 170,000 Americans—lost to COVID-19, we need every resident to undertake critical safeguards to stop the spread of this virus," the mayor said. "That includes not hosting or attending parties that put themselves, their neighbors and many others at risk." Other "influencer houses" in Los Angeles have also hosted large parties this month, but there has been pushback from other social media figures, including YouTuber Tyler Oakley, the New York Times reports. In an Aug. 15 tweet, Oakley described footage of Hall's crowded 21st birthday party the previous day as "disgusting" and urged Hall and his cohorts to use their "huge platforms to encourage responsibility during a worldwide pandemic." (Read more Los Angeles stories.)

