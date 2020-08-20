Trump Loses Battle Over Tax Returns

(Newser) – President Trump lost another legal battle in regard to his tax returns Thursday, but it remains unlikely they will be released before the November election, reports the Hill. In the latest setback for Trump, a federal judge in New York ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is entitled to see the financial records. This was a follow-up to a Supreme Court ruling last month that rejected Trump's claim of immunity from criminal investigations as president. After the ruling by US District Judge Victor Marrero, Trump's legal team immediately appealed, per the AP. The appeal means the case will almost certainly still be in the court system come Nov. 3.

“This is a fishing expedition, but more importantly, this is a continuation of the witch hunt—the greatest witch hunt in history," Trump said Thursday. "There’s never been anything like it, where people want to examine everything you’ve ever done to see if they can find that there’s a comma out of place.” Among other things, Vance is looking into hush-money payments made to two women during the 2016 campaign who alleged having affairs with Trump. Congress is separately pursuing Trump's financial records.