Celeb Couple Divorcing After 19 Years

(Newser) – A longtime Hollywood couple is getting a divorce. Jennifer Grey of Dirty Dancing fame and Clark Gregg, known for movies such as Iron Man in the Captain Marvel universe, are calling it quits after 19 years. Gregg filed the papers last week, reports Today. The couple had previously announced their split, adding that "we remain close and are deeply grateful for the life we've shared." Grey is 60, Gregg is 58, and they have a daughter, 18-year-old Stella. People notes that Grey posted a thank-you to Gregg on Father's Day, writing, "i love you and am beyond grateful you showed up just in the nick o’ time to make my dream come true." (Grey has a Dirty Dancing remake in the works.)