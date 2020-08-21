What Critics Say About Ethan Hawke's Tesla

(Newser) – Before there was Tesla the company, there was Tesla the man. Nikola Tesla, to be precise, and a new film—called Tesla—about the pioneering scientist is generally drawing praise for Ethan Hawke's portrayal. See the trailer. The overall score on Rotten Tomatoes is 59%. Examples of what critics are saying:

Justin Chang, Los Angeles Times: "Hawke, without exaggerating or diluting Tesla’s eccentricity, distills the character’s strange, sometimes contradictory essence." Chang refers to "Hawke's brilliantly internalized performance" and also credits writer-director Michael Almereyda for providing a film that gives Tesla his due. (As the Rotten Tomatoes score suggests, this isn't a unanimous sentiment.)

AO Scott, New York Times: He calls Hawke's performance "quietly magnetic," adding that Hawke portrays Tesla "as a restless soul burdened by genius and haunted by melancholy." A lesser film might try to trace that back to Tesla's childhood or something along those lines. But in this one, Tesla "is neither a heroic visionary nor a tragic hero. He’s a mood."

story continues below