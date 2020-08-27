Lara Trump Misquotes Lincoln, and More From RNC Night 3

(Newser) – President Trump's daughter-in-law Lara spoke Wednesday at the third night of the Republican National Convention, attributing this quote to Abraham Lincoln: "America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." The problem, as the Week explains, is Lincoln never said that; it's been debunked multiple times, with one historian calling it a "corruption" of an actual Lincoln quote about "the perpetuation of our political institutions." Another misstatement came from Sister Dede Byrne, a member of the Little Workers of the Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary, who said, per CNN, that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are "the most anti-life presidential ticket ever, even supporting the horrors of late-term abortion and infanticide." But infanticide is the killing of a baby after its birth, which is illegal and not the same as abortion. More from the evening, which was capped by Mike Pence formally accepting the vice presidential nomination:

Kellyanne Conway did in fact speak, despite the recent announcement she'll be leaving her role at the White House at the end of the month. She, as well as what Politico calls a "host" of other females, worked to "humanize" the president and highlight his treatment of women. "For decades, he has elevated women to senior positions in business and in government. He confides in and consults us, respects our opinions, and insists that we are on equal footing with the men."