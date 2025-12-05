US May Bar H-1B Visas for Fact-Checkers, Moderators

A newly revealed State Department memo directs US officials to deny visas to foreign workers involved in fact-checking or content moderation activities that the Trump administration deems to be "censorship." The guidance, sent to consular officers on Tuesday, zeroes in on H-1B visa applicants—often used by tech firms—and instructs staff to flag those connected to efforts like combating misinformation or moderating online content. The memo, first reported by Reuters and obtained by NPR , specifically urges officers to "thoroughly explore" applicants' resumes, online profiles, and references to their work in media, looking for evidence of participation in activities such as trust and safety, compliance, or content moderation.

On Wednesday, the State Department also announced that H-1B applicants and their dependents will soon be required to set their social media profiles to public, allowing officials to review their digital footprints as part of the visa process. These moves follow a policy announced by Secretary of State Marco Rubio in May, which restricts visas for individuals accused of censoring Americans. There's also a $100,000 fee that's been tacked on for H-1B applicants, per the Verge. The administration has repeatedly criticized tech companies for policing social media posts, especially after President Trump was banned from major platforms in the wake of January 6, 2021.

The memo asserts that many H-1B applicants work, or once did, in the tech sector, "including in social media or financial services companies involved in the suppression of protected expression." The approach has drawn criticism from experts in both the tech industry and the legal field. Alice Goguen Hunsberger, who has held trust and safety roles at companies like OpenAI and Grindr, warned against conflating online safety work with censorship, noting that trust and safety teams often focus on critical tasks like protecting children and preventing fraud. She added, "Having global workers at tech companies in [trust and safety] absolutely keeps Americans safer."

Carrie DeCell of the Knight First Amendment Institute, meanwhile, labeled the policy "incoherent and unconstitutional," arguing that content moderation and research into misinformation are activities protected by free-speech rights. A State Department rep says the agency won't comment on "allegedly leaked documents," but that in general "we do not support aliens coming to the United States to work as censors muzzling Americans."