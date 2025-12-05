Trump Expected to Speak, Win Prize at World Cup Draw

Kennedy Center event will conclude with 'YMCA'
Posted Dec 5, 2025 7:49 AM CST
Trump to Take Center Stage at World Cup Draw
The red carpet is delivered prior to the final draw for the 2026 soccer World Cup at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025.   (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

The normally straightforward process of drawing names from pots to determine World Cup soccer matchups is going to be more political than usual this time around. President Trump will take center stage at Friday's FIFA event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, which kicks off at noon Eastern, the Washington Post reports. Trump is expected to be the first recipient of FIFA's new Peace Prize—an award created just weeks after the Nobel Committee declined to honor the president. Trump will speak at the two-hour ceremony. He has been given a couple of minutes, but the "organization is unlikely to be overly stringent on limiting Trump," the New York Times notes. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also deliver remarks.

  • A record 48 teams. The 2026 World Cup, which begins in June, will feature a record 48 teams and 104 matches across the US, Mexico, and Canada. Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney will also be at the ceremony, marking the first time Trump has met the Mexican leader, Politico reports.
  • Controversies. Iran and Haiti, both World Cup qualifiers, remain on the US no-travel list, and some Iranian officials were reportedly unable to secure visas for the draw, the Post reports. The event's relocation from Las Vegas to DC, reportedly at Trump's request, has also raised eyebrows. Trump has used major international events to showcase his leadership, and his administration has threatened to pull matches from cities he deems unsafe.

  • Entertainment. The program begins with a performance from opera singer Andrea Bocelli, one of Trump's favorite artists, Politico reports. Other performers include Robbie Williams and Nicole Scherzinger. The show will conclude with the Village People performing "YMCA," a song often heard at Trump's rallies.
  • The draw process. The BBC has a detailed rundown here on the complicated draw process. The three co-hosts' positions are predetermined to ensure they play games in their home countries. For the first time, the top four teams in world rankings—Spain, Argentina, France, and England—will avoid each other until the semifinals if they top their first-round groups. Former England captain Rio Ferdinand will conduct the draw, assisted by Tom Brady, Shaquille O'Neal, Wayne Gretzky, and Aaron Judge, the New York Post reports. Eli Manning will host red carpet festivities.
  • The last one was apolitical. The AP reports that the 1994 World Cup draw was apolitical, with Robin Williams conducting the draw in Las Vegas. Performers including Stevie Wonder, Barry Manilow, James Brown, and Vanessa Williams. According to the AP, this year's ceremony will be more like the 2018 ceremony Vladimir Putin opened in Moscow.

