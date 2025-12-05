Trump Expected to Speak, Win Prize at World Cup Draw

The normally straightforward process of drawing names from pots to determine World Cup soccer matchups is going to be more political than usual this time around. President Trump will take center stage at Friday's FIFA event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, which kicks off at noon Eastern, the Washington Post reports. Trump is expected to be the first recipient of FIFA's new Peace Prize—an award created just weeks after the Nobel Committee declined to honor the president. Trump will speak at the two-hour ceremony. He has been given a couple of minutes, but the "organization is unlikely to be overly stringent on limiting Trump," the New York Times notes. FIFA President Gianni Infantino will also deliver remarks.