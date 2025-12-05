Police Boost Security for Raskin After Claim About J6 Pardonee

Rep. Jamie Raskin is receiving heightened security after a pardoned Jan. 6 defendant was reportedly seen near the Democratic congressman's home in Maryland. Taylor Taranto has faced accusations of threatening Raskin and former President Obama in the past, and this recent incident adds to a growing list of safety concerns for members of Congress, who are facing a rise in threats, per Axios. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's New York offices, for example, received multiple bomb threats through emails labeled "MAGA," and several House and Senate Democrats have reported increased threats following President Trump's comments that appeared to call for their executions.