Police Boost Security for Raskin After Claim About J6 Pardonee

Taylor Taranto is accused of violating parole after allegedly being seen near congressman's Md. home
Posted Dec 5, 2025 7:27 AM CST
Rep. Jamie Raskin is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington on Sept. 17.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Rep. Jamie Raskin is receiving heightened security after a pardoned Jan. 6 defendant was reportedly seen near the Democratic congressman's home in Maryland. Taylor Taranto has faced accusations of threatening Raskin and former President Obama in the past, and this recent incident adds to a growing list of safety concerns for members of Congress, who are facing a rise in threats, per Axios. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's New York offices, for example, received multiple bomb threats through emails labeled "MAGA," and several House and Senate Democrats have reported increased threats following President Trump's comments that appeared to call for their executions.

  • According to one House Democrat, Raskin informed colleagues about the alleged Monday evening sighting in Takoma Park involving Taranto and had his security temporarily increased. Capitol Police escorted him home after work on Wednesday. Taranto, who was said to have been living in his van and streaming on Rumble, disputes the allegations through his lawyer.
  • Taranto was indicted in 2023 for participating in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and arrested later that year for unlawful possession of firearms. He'd made threatening statements toward multiple public figures, including Raskin, Obama, and Vice President Kamala Harris and had been found near Obama's home with guns and ammo, per the AP.

  • Politico notes the Obama incident took place after Trump had posted what he said was Obama's address on Truth Social. Taranto was pardoned by Trump for the Jan. 6 charges and sentenced to time served for the other charges, followed by three years of probation.
  • Probation officer Sean Stallman says that Taranto neglected to check in with his parole officer, didn't take part in mandated mental health treatment, and used a controlled substance. Law enforcement was also concerned by his livestreams from sensitive locations like the Pentagon. Stallman recommended that Taranto return to Washington state under stricter parole conditions, including mandatory drug testing and a ban on lethal weapons.
  • Judge Carl Nichols told Taranto it would be "much healthier" for him and his family to "go home," warning him that violating the terms of his parole could result in incarceration. Taranto agreed under oath to return to Washington state by Friday at noon, avoid Takoma Park, and check in with his probation officer. He's also barred from Capitol grounds for a year and can't return to DC until 2026.

