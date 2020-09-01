This Country Has the Worst COVID Death Rate

(Newser) – Peru is No. 1 on a list you really don't want to top: the highest coronavirus death rates in the world. Peru has lost 873 per million people to COVID-19, Axios reports. The South American country surpassed Belgium, the previous holder of the top spot, which has a death rate per million people of 854. The rest of the top 10:

United Kingdom: 611 Chile: 588 Italy: 587 Sweden: 576 Brazil: 568 US: 533 Mexico: 498 France: 469

story continues below

While Belgium spiked sharply between March and April, it dropped just as sharply after locking down; it has not recorded more than 15 deaths in a single day in three months. Peru, on the other hand, locked down before it had recorded a single death; its death toll has climbed slowly—but it continues to rise, and is currently at 28,277. Officials say that may be an undercount, and the true toll could be close to double that. In an awful double hit, Bloomberg reports Peru also reported the world's deepest economic contraction in the second quarter as a result of the lockdown measures. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

