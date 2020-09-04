(Newser) – Dozens of crew members and thousands of cows are missing after a cargo ship in the East China Sea was hit by a wave and capsized Wednesday near Japan, but a bit of good news emerged Friday. One crew member of the 43 aboard the doomed Gulf Livestock I had been rescued Wednesday, and NPR reports that on Friday, a second was found alive by the Japanese coast guard, wearing a life jacket and floating in a raft. Officials say deckhand Jay-nel Rosals, 30, was conscious and able to walk without help, per the BBC. A third crew member had been found unconscious in the water earlier, but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Searchers say they also spotted dozens of floating dead cows, as well as a fuel slick on the water's surface.

Edvardo Sareno, the chief officer on the ship who was rescued Wednesday, had told rescuers that a large wave slammed into the ship—which had been transporting nearly 6,000 cows from New Zealand to China—as Typhoon Maysak stormed through the area. Sareno says he jumped overboard wearing his life jacket; he didn't see anyone else manage to make it off the ship. Of the remaining 40 crew members who are missing, most are from the Philippines, with a handful from Australia and New Zealand. The two rescued men are both said to be Filipino. Rescuers aren't sure if they'll find other survivors, especially with an ominous-looking Typhoon Haishen heading toward the area. New Zealand, meanwhile, has temporarily stopped the export of live cattle as it looks into what happened with the ship, per the New York Times.


