In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)

In this image taken from police body camera video provided by Roth and Roth LLP, a Rochester police officer puts a hood over the head of Daniel Prude on March 23, 2020, in Rochester, N.Y. (Rochester Police via Roth and Roth LLP via AP)