Angry Parents Rape and Kill 'Innocent Man': Reports

A Russian mother allegedly gathered her lover and three male friends to rape and kill a man wrongly accused of pedophilia, Metro reports. According to Russian newspapers—and Western tabloids that picked up the story—parents in the town of Verkhnyaya Pyshma let a truck driver, Dmitry Chikvarkin, take their two children, ages 3 and 10, to their carer. The children later told mother Valeria Dunaeva, 25, that Chikvarkin "had touched them below the waist." Police are quoted as saying that Dunaeva and her lover Sergey Chabin, 33—the 10-year-old's father—rounded up three friends and assaulted the man.
"They found the man who previously gave a lift to the children," a law enforcement source told Znack
newspaper, per 7 News
. "First, he was raped in the anus with a metal pipe. Then they smashed his head with the same pipe, breaking his skull." Chikvarkin, father of a 6-year-old daughter, later died of head injuries. Police say they talked to the children and concluded the accusation was a "joke" and a "lie." Dunaeva, Chabin, and an alleged accomplice have been arrested and charged with "murder with special cruelty by a group of persons by prior conspiracy," reports say. Two other suspects are said to be on the run.
