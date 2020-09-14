Gillum: I Identify as Bisexual

(Newser) – Andrew Gillum, Florida's Democratic nominee for governor in 2018, told a television interviewer he is bisexual, responding to rumors swirling since March when he was found intoxicated in a hotel room with two men, including one who works as a male escort. “I don't identify as gay but I do identify as bisexual,” Gillum told Tamron Hall on her syndicated talk show, which aired Monday, per the AP. “And that is something that I have never shared publicly before.” The former Tallahassee mayor, 41, appeared on the show with his wife, R. Jai. They have three young children. Gillum, an upset winner of the Democratic gubernatorial primary in 2018, was found March 13 by paramedics responding to a drug overdose, police said then. Police said Gillum and two other men were in the hotel room.

They said Gillum and Travis Dyson, 30, were apparently under the influence of an “unknown substance.” Rescuers began chest compressions on Dyson and he was taken to a hospital, where he recovered. “Mr. Gillum was unable to communicate because of his inebriated state,” the police report said. They said they found baggies of suspected crystal methamphetamine. Gillum later said he was drunk, but did not use meth. Gillum was not charged with a crime. One of the men he was with advertised online as a male escort. Gillum announced two days later that he was stepping back from politics and entering a rehabilitation facility, saying he had fallen into depression and alcohol abuse after narrowly losing the governor's race.