'Reckless' US Woman Blamed for Outbreak in Germany

(Newser) – An American resident in Germany could face what authorities say will be a "hefty fine" after being blamed for a wave of coronavirus infections. Authorities say the woman, who works in a hotel resort for American troops stationed in Germany, went on a pub crawl soon after returning from a vacation in Greece, despite showing coronavirus symptoms, the Local reports. Authorities say the woman was tested for COVID-19 on Sept. 8 and was told to stay in quarantine while waiting for the results—but she visited several pubs in the Alpine resort of Garmisch that night. At least 22 American citizens based in the hotel where the woman works—which hosted a conference last week on how the military should deal with outbreaks—have been infected.

"I am angered about this young woman,” said district councilor Anton Speer, per the Guardian. “Despite having symptoms and the order to quarantine, she plunged herself into the nightlife. She has infected at least 22 Americans. It will be a Herculean task to get hold of all the contact persons and inform them.” Bavaria’s interior minister, Joachim Herrmann, said the woman's "recklessness should be clearly admonished." The town, population 26,000, has ordered all pubs and restaurants to close at 10pm and has asked everybody aged between 18 and 35 to get tested. (Read more coronavirus stories.)

