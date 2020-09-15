Carole Baskin's Missing Hubby's Family Not Messing Around

(Newser) – Carole Baskin premiered on Dancing With the Stars Monday night—and one of the commercials that aired during the episode was purchased by the family of her former husband, millionaire Don Lewis, who went missing in 1997. Baskin, who gained infamy due to her role on Netflix's Tiger King and is the subject of much scrutiny surrounding Lewis' disappearance, is mentioned by name in the ad, which asks the public to call with any information they may have and reminds everyone watching that a $100,000 reward is being offered. Sources tell TMZ Lewis' family feels Baskin's participation on the reality show, considering the ongoing reopened investigation into Lewis' whereabouts, is "grossly insensitive." Lewis was declared dead in 2002, Variety reports. (Read more Carole Baskin stories.)