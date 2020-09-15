Chris Evans Reacts to Accidental Nude Selfie

(Newser) – Chris Evans is hoping to use all this newfound attention for good—by urging people to vote. "Now that I have your attention," the Captain America star tweeted late Monday, alongside face-palm and shrug emojis, adding "VOTE Nov 3rd!!!" The tweet was liked more than 719,000 times as of Tuesday morning. Days earlier, Evans had accidentally shared a screenshot of his camera roll, which included a photo of a penis, presumed to be the 39-year-old's.

The image was quickly deleted from Evans' Instagram stories. Still, his name trended for days on Twitter, where fans worked to bury the photo, with some citing the actor's struggle with severe anxiety, per USA Today. Many saw his effort to boost voter turnout as a hilarious segue from the photo leak. The image was perhaps intended for actress Lily James, 31, whom the actor is rumored to be dating, rather than the whole world, per Page Six.


