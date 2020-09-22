Graham's Flip-Flop May Help Save His Seat

(Newser) – It's looking more likely by the day that Mitch McConnell will have enough Republican votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the election. And one of the senators falling in line, Lindsey Graham, remains unapologetic about changing his mind on holding such a vote. While his critics are making a stink about that, one political forecaster thinks the shift could help Graham in his close re-election race in South Carolina. Coverage:

“I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot, you would do the same," Graham wrote in a letter to Democrats on the Senate judiciary panel, explaining his change of heart. The pushback: Graham is in a tight race with Democrat Jaime Harrison, who hopes to capitalize. As has been well publicized by now, Graham twice publicly declared (in 2016 and 2018) that if a court vacancy arose in the final year of Trump's first term, Republicans would hold off on a vote until after the election. “My grandpa always said that a man is only as good as his word,” Harrison tweeted. "Senator Graham, you have proven your word is worthless.”