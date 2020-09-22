Politics / Lindsey Graham Graham's Flip-Flop May Help Save His Seat Rival calls him a hypocrite over court vote, but move could win over conservative SC voters By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Sep 22, 2020 8:59 AM CDT Copied Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File)Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. (Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File) (Newser) – It's looking more likely by the day that Mitch McConnell will have enough Republican votes to confirm a Supreme Court nominee before the election. And one of the senators falling in line, Lindsey Graham, remains unapologetic about changing his mind on holding such a vote. While his critics are making a stink about that, one political forecaster thinks the shift could help Graham in his close re-election race in South Carolina. Coverage: Doubling down: “I am certain if the shoe were on the other foot, you would do the same," Graham wrote in a letter to Democrats on the Senate judiciary panel, explaining his change of heart. The pushback: Graham is in a tight race with Democrat Jaime Harrison, who hopes to capitalize. As has been well publicized by now, Graham twice publicly declared (in 2016 and 2018) that if a court vacancy arose in the final year of Trump's first term, Republicans would hold off on a vote until after the election. “My grandpa always said that a man is only as good as his word,” Harrison tweeted. "Senator Graham, you have proven your word is worthless.” Read the next page