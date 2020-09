(Newser) – Democrats' chances of stopping the confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee before Election Day all but disappeared on Tuesday with an announcement from Mitt Romney. The Utah Republican says he supports moving forward with President Trump's soon-to-be-announced nominee, reports Axios. Romney was seen as a possible "no" vote for Democrats, as was Colorado's Cory Gardner. Both have since fallen in line with Senate Republicans. While two GOP senators say they don't support confirmation until after Nov. 3—Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins—that's not enough to stop the process that Mitch McConnell has vowed will take place.

"The historical precedent of election year nominations is that the Senate generally does not confirm an opposing party's nominee but does confirm a nominee of its own," Romney said in his statement. "I intend to follow the Constitution and precedent in considering the president's nominee. If the nominee reaches the Senate floor, I intend to vote based upon their qualifications." President Trump tweeted Tuesday that he'll announce his choice to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Saturday. (At least three female federal judges are on the short list.)