(Newser) – Cindy McCain might be Joe Biden's favorite person this week. But the Guardian argues that Beto O’Rourke could end up his "greatest ally" of the campaign. That's because O'Rourke—a one-time Biden rival for the 2020 Democratic nomination—thinks Texas and its 38 electoral college votes could go blue and is actively working to make that happen. Though the state been staunchly red when it comes to presidential politics since Jimmy Carter's 1976 win, O'Rourke says that since his 2.6-point loss to Ted Cruz in 2018, another 2 million voters have been registered in the state. He says he's been pushing the Biden campaign hard to care about Texas, and he's mobilizing his 6,000-volunteer Powered by People to drum up Democratic support in the state, with a focus on Latino Texans near the border, whom he says the Democrats have been overlooking. More on Texas 2020:

O'Rourke sees another reason for Biden-Harris to focus on Texas—it could be ammunition should Trump lose the election and try to contest it. "If Texas comes in for a Democrat for the first time in almost half a century the shock will be seismic. Trump may or may not accept those results, but the rest of the country absolutely will. It will forever reorder what’s possible."

Ed Pilkington writes that the interview with O'Rourke was "a strange experience" in that O'Rourke is still full of the infectious enthusiasm that drew people to him in 2018—but he's not running. O'Rourke addressed that: "It’s a real test. Can I help have an impact on elections across Texas when I’m not myself a candidate? I think the answer is yes."