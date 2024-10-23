Eminem Rallies for Harris in Detroit

Detroit rapper Eminem stepped into the political arena Tuesday in his hometown, where he spoke briefly at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris ' presidential campaign before welcoming former President Barack Obama to the stage, the AP reports. "As most of you know, the city of Detroit and the whole state of Michigan mean a lot to me. And going into this election, the spotlight is on us more than ever," Eminem, a longtime critic of former President Donald Trump, told the crowd. "And I think it's important to use your voice. So I'm encouraging everybody to get out and vote." He said people shouldn't be afraid of retribution or of making their opinion known, adding that Harris "supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld."