Cheney: Don't Count on Congress to Stop Trump

Appearing with Vice President Kamala Harris in Michigan, Liz Cheney warned of the dangers of putting US foreign policy in the hands of Donald Trump on Monday. The former Republican congresswoman said the party is conducting a "really dangerous embrace of isolationism" and a "dangerous embrace of tyrants" spearheaded by the former president, the Washington Post reports. "It is an incredibly dangerous thing to think about a foreign policy and national security policy led by somebody who is … as unstable as Donald Trump is," Cheney said. If he tries to follow through on removing the US from international treaties, including NATO, she said, Congress "can't stop him."