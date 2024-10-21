Trump: Xi Knows I'm 'Crazy'

Donald Trump made some startling claims about foreign policy in an interview with the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal. He said he had a "great" relationship with Vladimir Putin and a "very strong" relationship with Xi Jinping, though he said he once threatened to "hit" Moscow if Ukraine was invaded, the BBC reports.

"I'm going to hit you right in the middle of Moscow." Trump told the Journal: "I said, 'Vladimir, if you go after Ukraine, I am going to hit you so hard, you're not even going to believe it. I'm going to hit you right in the middle of fricking Moscow.' I said, 'We're friends. I don't want to do it, but I have no choice.' He goes, 'No way.' I said, 'Way.' I said, 'You're going to be hit so hard, and I'm going to take those f------ domes right off your head.' Because, you know, he lives under the domes." When asked to comment on the alleged threat, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia doesn't share details of "high-level conversations," Newsweek reports.