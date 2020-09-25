Man Who Says McNugget Broke His Tooth Sues

(Newser) – A South Florida man who bit into a McDonald's chicken McNugget back in May got a lot more than he bargained for—and is now suing the fast food chain for $1.1 million over it. Alexei Stolfat ordered from the West Palm Beach restaurant through Uber Eats, and felt "unbearable pain" upon biting into one of the nuggets, the lawsuit says. He pulled out a nearly 1-inch bone he had chomped down on, and the pain continued for days, the Sun-Sentinel reports. He ultimately discovered he'd cracked a tooth in two places and needed a tooth extraction, root canal, and dental implant surgery.

"Providing safe, high quality food is always our top priority, and both our restaurants and our suppliers follow rigorous quality control standards," McDonald's says in a statement. "We take these claims seriously and are looking into this complaint." Stolfat also wants McDonald's to recall McNuggets, Today reports. He has pledged to donate $1 million of the award to charity if he wins his case. "I want to help other people, to protect them and tell them to be very careful with McNuggets," he says. (Read more McDonald's stories.)

