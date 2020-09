(Newser) – Democrats are moving quickly to try to take advantage of the bombshell report about President Trump's finances in the New York Times. The big takeaway is that while Trump as a billionaire might be expected to pay millions in taxes, he paid just $750 the year he became president (and the following year) because his businesses were doing so poorly, according to the story. In addition, it says he paid $0 in several years before becoming president. Trump is dismissing it as "totally fake news," but Democrats hope to capitalize by pointing out that he apparently pays less than many of his blue-collar supporters, writes Mike Allen of Axios.

AOC: A tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez illustrates: "In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750." Chuck Schumer had a similar theme in a tweet asking people to raise their hands "if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump."

A tweet from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez illustrates: "In 2016 & ‘17, I paid thousands of dollars a year in taxes *as a bartender.* Trump paid $750." Chuck Schumer had a similar theme in a tweet asking people to raise their hands "if you paid more in federal income tax than President Trump." Bumper stickers: Joe Biden's campaign is selling "I paid more income taxes than Trump" bumper stickers, per the Hill.