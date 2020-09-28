(Newser) – Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett is running into all kinds of criticism from the left over concerns on how she'll rule on everything from Roe v. Wade to same-sex marriage. At the conservative Federalist comes a defense from Executive Editor Joy Pullmann. "Half of her resume consists of behavior the leftists who control feminism constantly attack as anti-woman: big-time motherhood and big-time religion," writes Pullmann. Barrett has seven children, two of whom are adopted, and her life—both the personal and professional aspects of it—disproves the "left's lies" about women, she writes.

"Barrett has done exactly what the left's anti-woman feminist narrative says is impossible— obtaining a high-octane education while maintaining religious devotion, marrying in her 20s and choosing both a big family and a big career," writes Pullmann. Her essay uses Barrett's example to deliver a point-by-point rebuttal to various ideas she views as leftist myths: abortion is necessary for success, conservatives are anti-sex, women must put career over family, etc. Barrett, in short, is a "happy woman," writes Pullmann. "She has 'it' all today, but even if she lost 'it,' because of her faith she'd still be happy. And a happy woman is the left's worst enemy." Read the full op-ed. (The nomination is drawing attention to Barrett's Catholic group People of Praise, in which critics see parallels to The Handmaid's Tale.)

