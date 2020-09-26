 
X
New features on our site

Liberals Erupt Over Amy Barrett

From LGBT rights to gender equality, liberals see their worldview threatened
By Neal Colgrass,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 26, 2020 11:00 AM CDT

(Newser) – Not everyone is cheering President Trump's apparent Supreme Court pick. While media reactions to Amy Coney Barrett vary across the political spectrum, liberals see the threat of their greatest political achievements—like Roe v. Wade and ObamaCare—going down in flames on a right-leaning court. So let's start there:

  • 'Tragedy': "For individual rights, voting rights, LGBTQ equality, church/state separation, the rights of immigrants, everything Democrats have tried to advance this is no farce," writes Jay Michaelson at the Daily Beast. "It's a tragedy."
  • 'Bombshell': Barrett has "openly endorsed" the notion of overturning precedents she disagrees with, writes Ruth Marcus at the Washington Post. "It's not just a matter of abortion and the future of Roe v. Wade," she adds, saying the "Barrett chopping block" could include same-sex marriage, affirmative action programs, gender discrimination protections, and environmental safeguards. "This is a bombshell." (But Ed Whelan argues at the National Review that Marcus has Barrett's legal philosophy all wrong.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.