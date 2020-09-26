Liberals Erupt Over Amy Barrett

In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the university, in South Bend, Ind. (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)

In this May 19, 2018, file photo, Amy Coney Barrett, United States Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit judge, speaks during the University of Notre Dame's Law School commencement ceremony at the... (Rachel Malehorn, rachelmalehorn.smugmug.com, via AP)