In One New Ranking, Taylor Swift Is No. 1 in History

Taylor Swift's Folklore is the No. 1 album on the Billboard charts for the seventh straight week. That's impressive, but more so is what that seventh week means: Swift now has 47 cumulative weeks at the No. 1 spot over the course of her career, which is tops among female artists, per the Hollywood Reporter. With her 47th week, Swift overtakes Whitney Houston for the top spot. Adele sits in third with 34 weeks, reports Billboard. Swift, however, has a ways to go for the No. 1 overall spot. That belongs to the Beatles, with 132 weeks. The top solo male artist is Elvis Presley, with 67 weeks. (Read more Taylor Swift stories.)