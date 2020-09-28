Biden Campaign Has Quite a Response to Trump Demand

(Newser) – After President Trump demanded Sunday that Joe Biden take a drug test before their debate Tuesday, the candidate initially declined to dignify the request with a response—but his campaign later fired back with a couple of urine jokes. "Vice President Biden intends to deliver his debate answers in words. If the president thinks his best case is made in urine he can have at it,” said Kate Bedingfield, Biden’s deputy campaign manager, per Politico. “We’d expect nothing less from Donald Trump, who pissed away the chance to protect the lives of 200K Americans when he didn't make a plan to stop COVID-19.”

story continues below

Earlier Sunday, Biden just chuckled when asked about the president's demand, the Guardian reports. "He’s almost—no. I have no comment," Biden said. In his Sunday morning tweet, Trump said he would be "strongly demanding" a Biden drug test and would submit to one himself. "His Debate performances have been record setting UNEVEN, to put it mildly," Trump wrote. "Only drugs could have caused this discrepancy???" On Monday, he tweeted: "Joe Biden just announced that he will not agree to a Drug Test. Gee, I wonder why?" The Washington Post notes that Trump also claimed Hillary Clinton had used performance-enhancing drugs during one of their debates in 2016. (Here's how the candidates are prepping for the Cleveland debate.)

