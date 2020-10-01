 
American Woman Who Worked at Embassy Killed in Ukraine

Jogging death suspected to be the result of an attack
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 1, 2020 1:15 AM CDT

(Newser) – An American woman who worked for the US embassy in Ukraine was killed while jogging in the capital city of Kyiv Wednesday. Sources tell the Guardian the woman had a non-diplomatic job and was married to a US foreign service officer. She was found unconscious with a head injury near railway tracks that run through Nyvky Park, near the mission, and died at a nearby hospital, NBC News reports. A forensic examination will determine her cause of death, but authorities are searching for a tall, dark-haired man in his 30s who was wearing black shorts, a T-shirt, and blue running shoes. (Read more Ukraine stories.)

