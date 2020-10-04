Former MLB Pitcher Suspected of Murder Is Found Dead

(Newser) – Arizona police say a former MLB player killed his ex-girlfriend on Friday night and took his own life a day later. The body of Charles Haeger, 37, was found on a Grand Canyon trail around 4pm Saturday. He had suffered what police say was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The Arizona Republic reports Danielle Breed's roommate arrived at Breed's Scottsdale home on Friday and heard gunshots in the 34-year-old's bedroom. The roommate says he saw Haeger exit the bedroom. "Haeger then pointed the handgun at the roommate," said Sgt. Ben Hoster of the Scottsdale PD in a statement. "The roommate quickly escaped out of the back of the residence, and he was able to get a neighbor to call 911."

story continues below

Hoster says Breed was found dead in her bedroom, ESPN reports. The barricades the responding Scottsdale Police SWAT team set up weren't effective in catching Haeger. The AP cites mlb.com in reporting Haeger was a pitcher who was drafted by the White Sox in 2001 and played 83 innings through 2010 for teams including the Boston Red Sox, San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Seattle Mariners. (Read more MLB stories.)

