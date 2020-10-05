(Newser) – Republican US Sen. Pat Toomey confirmed Monday he won't seek reelection in 2022 and plans to leave public service, a surprise move for the fiercely anti-tax and anti-regulation lawmaker who'd been seen as a favorite for GOP nominee for governor, the AP reports. Toomey's decision will force Pennsylvania Republicans to look elsewhere for nominees for both seats in a state where both parties have shown they can win statewide races. At a news conference near his home in suburban Allentown, Toomey said he'll serve out the final two years of his second term, "and after that my plan is to go back to the private sector." He added that "I always thought that I'd probably serve just two terms and often mentioned that along the way."

story continues below

Toomey is a stalwart proponent of free markets and smaller government who was staunchly supported in the past by the billionaire industrialists Charles and David Koch and the Club for Growth, the take-no-prisoners free-markets advocacy group Toomey once led. But Toomey had often expressed frustration with how the Senate operates and had never promised to run for a third term. Still, the news of his future plans that broke Sunday has reshuffled the deck for Republicans looking ahead to the two major statewide races in two years. As Pennsylvania’s only statewide-elected GOP official outside of the courts, until his decision to step aside he'd been widely considered among the favorites to receive the gubernatorial nomination in 2022, when Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf is forced out due to term limits.