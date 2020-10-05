White House Press Secretary: I've Got COVID

(Newser) – The White House, a coronavirus hot spot? It looks more that way after White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted that she's tested positive for COVID-19, CNN reports. McEnany says the Monday result came "after testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday." She adds that "no reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit. Moreover, I definitely had no knowledge of Hope Hicks' diagnosis prior to holding a White House press briefing on Thursday. As an essential worker, I have worked diligently to provide needed information to the American People at this time." She says she has no symptoms and will "begin the quarantine process." (Read more Kayleigh McEnany stories.)