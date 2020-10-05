This Conflict Is 'One Step Away From a Large-Scale War'

In this image taken from a video released by the Armenian Defense Ministry on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, Armenian artillery attack Azerbaijan's troops at the contact line of the self-proclaimed Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh. (Armenian Defense Ministry via AP)

