Cops Is Returning, but There's a Catch

(Newser) – Cops is back on the beat. The reality show has resumed production in Washington state some four months after it was pulled from the air amid protests over the death of George Floyd. Two crews have tagged along with deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff's Office as well as Spokane Valley police, according to a Wednesday release. A rep for Langley Productions tells Deadline that new episodes will only be airing outside of the US. These will be used to fulfill existing commitments, according to the Hollywood Reporter. Paramount Network had pulled the show in June.

story continues below

Filming resumed in September and will continue through the first week of November, per NBC News. The sheriff's office said it was pleased with the arrangement. "Shows like Cops … show the hard work and professionalism of law enforcement, despite what some anti-law enforcement activists and those in the media want you to believe," said Sheriff Ozzie D. Knezovich. However, complaints about Cops, including that producers allowed law enforcement to remove unflattering footage, were a large part of why the show was cancelled. (A&E cancelled Live PD, which also followed cops on patrols, around the same time.)

