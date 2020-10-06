Late-Night Hosts Rip Trump Over COVID

(Newser) – Late-night hosts skewered President Trump on Monday over a staged photo op meant to show him working inside Walter Reed Military Medical Hospital; his decision to ride past supporters in an SUV, potentially exposing Secret Service members to the coronavirus; and his assurance that Americans are "gonna beat" the virus. Some key points from Jimmy Fallon, Trevor Noah, Seth Meyers, and Steven Colbert:



Fallon focused on photos, taken minutes apart, seeming to show Trump working in different rooms at Walter Reed. One showed him signing a blank piece of paper. "People are saying that he's just writing his name on a blank piece of paper. But that's not true. That's not a blank piece of paper. That’s just his entire plan to stop COVID,” the Tonight Show host quipped, per the Washington Post. As for Trump's return to the White House, Fallon said it was probably safe "mostly because everyone at the White House already has the virus."