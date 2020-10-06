(Newser) – In 1977, Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams" was climbing the charts, eventually making its way to the No. 1 spot. Now the song is back in the spotlight, thanks to a somewhat bizarre viral video that's catapulted the song to its best streaming week yet. Per the Los Angeles Times, the clip involves a "man of many talents"—aka Nathan Apodaca, who's seen in the TikTok video showing off some of those talents: swigging from a bottle of Ocean Spray Cran-Raspberry juice and lip-syncing to the Fleetwood Mac song, all apparently while skateboarding. "In a time filled with stress, panic, and sudden news drops, Apodaca's 'Dreams' video is a breath of relaxing, chill, cran-raspberry-scented air," Vulture notes.

The video went viral last month, and, in addition to free brand placement for Ocean Spray, it helped "Dreams" rack up 8.47 million streams in the US for the week ending Oct. 1, per Nielsen Music/MRC Data cited by Billboard. That's a 125% jump from the week before, and more than double its previous record, which was 3.83 million streams during the week of Sept. 10. Fleetwood Mac gave the video a nod on Twitter, proclaiming, "We love this!," while band member Mick Fleetwood actually joined TikTok just so he could re-create Apodaca's video. As for what other talents Apodaca has, the LAT notes the Idahoan works at a potato warehouse, has put in time as part of a wildfire "camp crew," and embroiders beanies. The Guardian notes that since his video has gone viral, thousands of dollars in donations have poured in for him, which he plans to use to get work done on his vehicle. (Read more Fleetwood Mac stories.)

