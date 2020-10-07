Pelosi Reacts to Trump's Latest COVID Relief Offer

(Newser) – Nancy Pelosi swiftly rejected President Trump's idea of a stand-alone bill to send Americans $1,200 checks, NBC News reports. "All the president wants is his name on a check," she said Wednesday. "And that doesn't—we're here to honor our heroes, crush the virus, put money in the pockets of the American people beyond a check with his name on it." Trump's latest proposal of individual coronavirus measures—like sending the $1,200 checks and supporting small businesses and airlines—came after he abruptly canceled Tuesday all talks for a comprehensive relief plan. But with the White House taking political heat, the stock market falling, and federal elections only 26 days away, Trump made a partial about-face on Twitter.

story continues below

"If I am sent a Stand Alone Bill for Stimulus Checks ($1,200), they will go out to our great people IMMEDIATELY," Trump tweeted. "I am ready to sign right now. Are you listening Nancy?" She was, but not in agreement: "It's hard to see any clear, sane path on what he’s doing," she said, per Fox News, adding that he's "rebounding from a terrible mistake he made yesterday, and the Republicans in Congress are going down the drain with him on that." The AP notes that Pelosi has rejected such individual measures before. Pelosi had offered a stimulus bill of nearly $2.4 trillion while Trump held fast at a maximum of $1.6 trillion, per Politico. "I am rejecting their … request, and looking to the future of our Country," he tweeted Tuesday. (The Dow rebounded after Trump's u-turn.)

