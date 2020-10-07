Player on Infected Team Makes a Bold Statement

(Newser) – Tennessee will not be returning to the team's facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive amid the NFL's first COVID-19 outbreak, and the New England Patriots now have canceled practice through Thursday amid reports that a third player has tested positive for the coronavirus, the AP reports. Sports Illustrated reports that reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and was added to the team’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The Patriots did not give a reason for canceling practice and postponing coach Bill Belichick's media availability to Thursday. Quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Saturday and is on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and the Patriots placed a defensive tackle from the practice squad on that list Tuesday.

"WEAR YOUR MASK. KEEP YOUR DISTANCE," Newton tweeted Wednesday along with a photo of himself wearing a mask. The NFL showed "several specific incidents" of the Titans violating COVID-19 protocols during a call Monday with the league's general managers and coaches, a person with knowledge of the NFL's investigation said. Another person familiar with the call said photos from the Titans' cafeteria were shown. Both spoke on condition of anonymity because the investigation is ongoing. Newton and the Titans make up the 11 confirmed positive tests among players, and the NFL said there were 15 new confirmed positives among personnel for last week in results announced Wednesday out of 37,002 tests given to 7,981 players and team personnel.