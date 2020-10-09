(Newser)
–
The story behind the jarring arrest on Thursday of several men who allegedly plotted to kidnap Michigan's governor may have begun with a plea made by one of the suspects in a Facebook video in June. Adam Fox complained about the judicial system and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID restrictions on gyms and called her a "tyrant b----," according to the FBI affidavit. "I don’t know, boys, we gotta do something,” he said in the video, per the Detroit News. "You guys link with me on our other location system, give me some ideas of what we can do." Coverage:
- The plot: In all, 13 men were charged in what the feds say was part of a broader attempt to foment a civil war, reports the Detroit Free Press. Among other things, they discussed storming the state Capitol and staked out Whitmer's vacation home as part of a plan to abduct her and try her for treason, says the FBI. The suspects also allegedly discussed going after police officers. Six face federal kidnapping charges related to the Whitmer kidnapping plot, per the Department of Justice. The other seven, who belong to the Wolverine Watchmen militia group, face state charges. The two groups of men allegedly trained together.
- Precautions: Authorities moved Whitmer and her family to different locations as they tracked the plot, the state's attorney general said Friday, per the AP.