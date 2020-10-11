Pro-Biden Hay Bale Display Lasts 1 Day

(Newser) – In an area of western Massachusetts with plenty of signs backing the reelection of President Trump, the people of Holiday Brook Farm thought it only reasonable to advertise their support of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. So they stacked 19 1,000-pound round bales of hay on three rows, painting the white plastic wrap around them: "USA/Biden/Harris Vote 2020," along with s pair of US flags. The display could be seen from the state highway nearby, USA Today reports. "We just did it to be heard," said Kate Pike, a manager at the farm. "We wanted to be louder." They completed the project Thursday.

By dinnertime Friday, it was on fire. "So it didn't take long," Pike said. When firefighters put the flames out, only the "B," "H" "Vote" and an American flag were intact. "It's actually hard to believe anyone who says they love this country would do this," the farm's owner wrote on Facebook. A neighbor posted support, saying, "They are our neighbors and friends who have the right to display their political beliefs, even if it goes against your views." A 49-year-old man has been arrested and charged with destruction of personal property, per KCVB. Holiday Brook Farm plans to rebuild. "If we don't do it, our community will come together and build a sign," Pike said. "Something will go up. We are not afraid and we will be louder." (Campaign signs in Michigan were boobytrapped.)

