Cowboys QB Gets Surgery After Gruesome Injury

Dak Prescott fractured his ankle during Dallas' game against the Giants
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Oct 12, 2020 12:50 AM CDT

(Newser) – It was an emotional night for the Dallas Cowboys and their fans as star quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a devastating injury in the NFL team's game Sunday against the New York Giants. Prescott "got tangled up with a Giants tackler," per Sports Illustrated, and their legs twisted together as they fell. (You can see video here, but we'll warn you it's not pleasant to watch.) Prescott, clearly in pain, was ultimately helped onto a medical golf cart and driven away; he was emotional as his teammates gathered around him and the audience cheered him off the field. ESPN reports he's out for the season as he'll need four to six months of recovery after undergoing surgery for a fractured and dislocated ankle at a local hospital. (Read more Dallas Cowboys stories.)

