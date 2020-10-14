(Newser) – President Trump's busy week continued Tuesday night with a rally in Pennsylvania, where he told attendees he feels "like Superman" after beating COVID-19. The POTUS, who once again tossed masks to the crowd but didn't wear one himself, asked how many in the audience had also recovered from the coronavirus, declaring that "a lot of people" had after what USA Today refers to as a smattering of applause from the crowd. During his speech of a little over an hour, he also said his opponent Joe Biden was "choking like a dog" during their first (and so far only) debate, the Telegraph reports. "He is handing control to the socialists and Marxists and left-wing extremists," said Trump, calling him mentally "shot." "He can't stand up to the lunatics running his party."

"If Biden wins, China wins. All these other countries win. We get ripped off by everybody," Trump said, per the Philadelphia Inquirer. "If we win, you win, Pennsylvania wins, and America wins. Very simple." He insisted the Democrats would turn the US into "a large-scale version of Venezuela if they get in," giving free hospital care to "illegal aliens" and "decimating Medicare and destroying your Social Security." He also had a special appeal to a certain subset of voter: "Do me a favor, suburban women, would you please like me? I saved your damn neighborhood, OK?" he said. He also touted his Supreme Court nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, and, just as he did the night prior, declared himself "immune" to COVID and said he could walk into the crowd and start kissing everyone. (Read more Election 2020 stories.)

