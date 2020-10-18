Pelosi Sets Stimulus Deadline, While McConnell Plans Vote

(Newser) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there has to be meaningful progess in negotiations on a pandemic stimulus bill by Monday if anything is going to pass before the election. The framework for unsettled parts of the package, at least, need to be settled, she said. "Are we going with it, or not? And what is the language?" Pelosi said Sunday on ABC's "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." The Democrat spoke with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin for more than an hour Saturday night about the bill, Bloomberg reports. Their staff members are still talking. Matters in dispute include contact tracing and coronavirus testing. "But I'm hopeful," Pelosi said.

Sen. Mitch McConnell has set a deadline of his own. The Senate majority leader has scheduled voting to begin Tuesday on Republicans' $500 billion economic recovery bill, per the Washington Post. The Senate can't approve legislation on its own, so the idea is to send a message on the lack of progress by Democratic and administration negotiators. "Republicans have tried numerous times to secure bipartisan agreement where possible and get aid out the door while these endless talks continue,” McConnell said, adding that "Senate Republicans will move to break this logjam." The package Pelosi and Mnuchin are talking about would run at least $1.8 trillion. (Read more economic stimulus package stories.)

