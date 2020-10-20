Media / Jeffrey Toobin Even OJ Is Piling On Jeffrey Toobin After Gaffe Legal analyst on hiatus after his way-too-personal mistake on Zoom call By Newser Editors, Newser Staff Posted Oct 20, 2020 7:44 AM CDT Copied Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin in 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)Lawyer and author Jeffrey Toobin in 2018. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Newser) – Jeffrey Toobin's cringe-inducing gaffe is causing quite a stir. Motherboard was the first to report the unfortunate news that the New Yorker writer and CNN analyst began masturbating during a break in a Zoom work call with his magazine colleagues. Toobin has apologized for what he calls his "embarrassingly stupid mistake" and explained that he was not aware his camera was still on. Reaction: OJ Simpson: Yes, even OJ has gotten in on the story. "“Daaaaamn, Jeffrey Toobin. At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-rated movie theater,” Simpson says in a tweeted video. "I’m just saying." The connection? As Variety notes, Toobin covered the Simpson case and wrote a 1997 book about it called The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson. It was later adapted into an award-winning TV anthology, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story. Read the next page