Chris Pratt Gets Called 'the Worst' —and the Fight Is On

(Newser) – Chris Pratt, anger magnet? Sure looks that way. The Hollywood actor was savaged on Twitter and defended by colleagues this week after an Internet challenge named him Hollywood's "worst Chris," Deadline reports. TV writer and producer Amy Berg started it by asking Twitter which Hollywood Chris "has to go"—Pratt, Pine, Hemsworth, or Evans—and users not only picked Pratt but laid into him. Among their issues: He's apparently a member of Zoe Church in Los Angeles, which some say is anti-LGBTQ, and, as Deseret News notes, he didn't join an online event with Avengers co-stars who let fans hang out virtually if they gave to Joe Biden's campaign. "Chris Pratt because he's MAGA," a tweeter wrote. "He's the worst Chris."

Robert Downey Jr. was among stars rushing to his defense, People reports. "What a world... The 'sinless' are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt... A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude," he wrote on Instagram, while Mark Ruffalo called Pratt "as solid a man [as] there is. ... just not overtly political as a rule." Meanwhile, documentarian Amy Berg was falsely accused of posting the meme ("what a way to wake up," she tweeted) and the Berg who did start it defended her "Chris 'snack' joke" gone overboard. Pratt himself—who says he isn't Democrat or Republican, per Newsweek—hasn't responded, but wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, a Biden supporter, isn't happy: "Is this really what we need?" she asked. "Being mean is so yesterday." (Pratt and Schwarzenegger just had a baby.)

